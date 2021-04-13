Amber Davies splits from her boyfriend – just months after she called him ‘The One’

The couple have called it quits after one year together

Amber Davies splits from her boyfriend – just months after she called...

Amber Davies has reportedly split from her boyfriend Nick Kyriacou, just months after she called him ‘The One’.

The 24-year-old started dating Nick during the first coronavirus lockdown, but the couple have since called it quits.

A source told The Sun: “Amber really thought she had found The One in Nick but sadly that now couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“Over the past few weeks they have been arguing and it quickly became clear that the spark between them had gone.”

“Amber and Nick’s relationship felt as though it had gone from nought to 60 in just a few weeks when they first got together,” the source continued.

“She was totally caught up in their romance and lockdown massively amplified the situation.”

“They quickly moved in together and at the start it was everything Amber had hoped for.”

“But as the world started getting ready to open up again, things started to unravel. Amber took control in the end and called time on it.”

“Her friends know a catch like Amber won’t be short of offers but this has been really hard on her,” the insider added.

The reality star shot to fame back in 2017, when she won Love Island alongside Kem Cetinay.

Amber’s rep has been contacted for a comment.