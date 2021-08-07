Amanda Holden ‘sends her love’ to pal Ant McPartlin on his wedding day

The TV presenter is set to wed his fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett today

Amanda Holden has sent her love to Ant McPartlin on his wedding day.

The Britain’s Got Talent host will marry his fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett on Saturday afternoon, but Amanda is unable to attend their nuptials because she’s away.

The 50-year-old, who is currently on holiday, sent her well wishes to the couple on Instagram this morning.

Sharing a photo of her and Ant on a private jet with Declan Donnelly and Alesha Dixon, Amanda wrote: “So sorry we will miss @antanddec special day…”

“We are still away, sending our love and huge congratulations to Ant & Amzie on this amazing day.”

The TV personality has worked with Ant for years on Britain’s Got Talent.

Ant and Anne-Marie are set to wed at a church in Hampshire this afternoon, with 100 guests in attendance.

According to The Sun, the TV presenter has spent a reported £100k on their lavish nuptials, and Declan Donnelly is expected to be his best man.

A source said: “Neither of them want the razzmatazz of a showbiz wedding. They just want their nearest and dearest with them.”

“It will be a simple but beautiful ceremony, without the glare of the spotlight. They’re both extremely excited and can’t wait to tie the knot.”

“But they’re desperate to keep a lid on things. Those who know have been told it’s top secret.”

The 45-year-old proposed to his former personal assistant on Christmas Eve last year, after over two years of dating.

Ant started dating Anne-Marie, 43, following his split from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Ant and Lisa tied the knot back in 2006, but split for good in January 2018 – five months after he sought treatment for his addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

Their divorce was officially finalised in April 2020.