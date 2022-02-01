Amanda Holden pays tribute to late son Theo on what would have been his 11th birthday

Amanda Holden has posted an emotional tribute to her late son Theo, who was stillborn in 2011.

The 50-year-old remembered her baby boy on what would have been his 11th birthday on Tuesday morning.

Sharing a photo of her son’s footprints on Instagram, Amanda wrote: “You would have been 11 today. I’m still grateful you chose us for your journey .. #Theo.”

In July 2020, the Britain’s Got Talent judge bravely opened up about the loss of Theo in a special BBC programme called Dear NHS Superstars, which was dedicated to frontline heroes.

During an emotional interview, Amanda remembered visiting her friend and midwife Jackie after noticing she had not felt a kick in a while.

“[Jackie] told me later that she couldn’t hear a heartbeat, and she opened the door and she went out and collapsed in the hallway,” she revealed.

“Luckily for us, an obstetrician was coming past and Jackie said to the obstetrician, ‘Please can you go in, I can’t hear the patient’s baby’s heartbeat’, and then I heard this guttural screaming.”

“It was the most bizarre thing that’s ever happened to me because it was me… I didn’t know I was doing it. I had no control over myself, I thought it was another person making the noise,” Amanda recalled.

“All these women were holding me, calming me down. I forgot entirely that I’d have to get the baby out and I’d have to give birth for our son.”

“I opted to go for a C-section because I just did not think I could go through a natural labour. Because you know that at the end, a fully formed little baby with absolutely nothing wrong with him apart from being asleep, is going to come out.”

Becoming visibly emotional, Amanda shared: “And again, all the way through it, I said, ‘No, I can’t hold it, I can’t hold it. I can’t hold a dead baby’. I was absolutely terrified. Just as baby was going to come out, my husband Chris had to leave the room. He couldn’t bear it.”

“Jackie wrapped him up and I said, ‘Jackie, I can’t do it, I can’t hold him’, and Jackie said, ‘He’s absolutely gorgeous, Amanda. You need to see him’.

“That’s when I felt him in my arms for the first time and realised I was still a mummy, even though he was fast asleep,” Amanda bravely continued.

“The thing that I always remember most about him was his perfectly-formed eyebrows, which all my children have.”

“I’ll do anything for that hospital because that’s where my son was born and that’s where we were treated with such care. Like we were family members is the best way to describe it,” she added.

Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes are parents to two daughters – Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 9.