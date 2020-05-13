Amanda Holden insists Simon Cowell is ‘loved up’ with Lauren Silverman – after her daughter sparked split rumours

Looks like Amanda is doing a bit of damage control

Amanda Holden has insisted Simon Cowell is “loved up” with Lauren Silverman – after her eight-year-old daughter Hollie sparked rumours that they had split.

Rumours were rife the couple had split, after Hollie questioned whether they were broken up during a livestream on Amanda’s Instagram account.

Weeks after her daughter’s comments hit headlines, Amanda told The Sun: “Funnily enough Lauren sent me some pictures the other day of Simon roasting a chicken.”

“They are all loved up and cooking and enjoying things. I think this is the most time they’ve ever spent [with each other] since they’ve been together.”

“It’s going very well. I think they’re all loved up and happy, and he’s cooking more than beans on toast, so that’s good.”

During the now infamous Instagram Live, Amanda was recalling the moment she played her NHS charity single to Simon at his house, when her daughter Hollie questioned whether Simon and Lauren are still together.

Amanda said: “I did play the album to Simon because Simon was very kind and he invited me to come and sing on Britain’s Got Talent live shows, which I still will do whenever that is…”

“But I thought I’ll take it round and have a cup of tea and see what he thinks, I don’t know why I did that – it was one of the most nerve-wracking things I have ever done in my whole of my life. It was like the opening night of a West End show.”

“I was sat in his lounge; I had some lovely homemade biscuits from Geoff the chef. I don’t think they have a chef in lockdown,” she continued.

“In fact, lovely Lauren, Simon’s girlfriend, sent me some lovely pictures of them cooking the other day. Simon’s quite good at cooking, I think.”

Hollie then interrupted and said: “I thought they broke up?!”

Amanda replied: “Simon and Lauren?” and Hollie said: “Yeah…”

Looking slightly panicked, the Britain’s Got Talent judge said, “Don’t be stupid!” and appeared to nudge her daughter.

After Hollie’s comments hit headlines, a spokesman for Simon told MailOnline: “Simon and Lauren are very much still together and are in lockdown together in California.”

The couple, who have been together since 2013, are currently isolating with their six-year-old son Eric, and Lauren’s teenage son Adam.

