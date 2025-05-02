Amanda Abbington claps back at criticism she received over Giovanni Pernice controversy

Amanda Abbington has clapped back at the criticism she’s received over the controversy involving her Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice while saying, “I wasn’t being treated fairly in that room.”

The actress is understood to have received “hundreds” of death threats online after she claimed she was put in a “toxic environment” while competing on the BBC show.

She also alleged that she experienced “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” during her time on Strictly.

The BBC upheld “some but not all” of the allegations made by Amanda against Giovanni, who has denied all accusations.

Now, speaking on the White Wine Question Time podcast, the 51-year-old revealed that she received “20 to 30 death threats a day.”

She reflected on being in the thick of the controversy in which Giovanni accused her of trying to destroy his career.

However, Amanda insisted she was suggesting that they have a “safe space” to “take five minutes” to ensure they were all “happy.”

“The fallout from it wasn’t something I was anticipating, but I’m glad I did it, I am. I’m glad that I stood up for myself because it’s the first time I’ve ever really done that,” she added.

In a candid conversation with The Times back in March, Amanda explained that it’s been a “weird ten years” following the split from her partner and Sherlock co-star Martin Freeman after 16 years together.

In 2021, she got engaged to Britain’s Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin, who was left paralysed from the waist down after an accident during rehearsals for America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Amanda stated that the accident, alongside the Strictly controversy, made it seem like she and Jonathan were “definitely on the rollercoaster.”

She explained to the outlet that they were planning to tie the knot in 2025, but they ultimately decided to move their wedding to 2026 due to “litigation.”

“Last year was one of the worst years of my entire life. I was very close to having a breakdown because of the constant barrage of abuse and hideousness,” added the Mr Selfridge actress.

“And you just think, ‘How can I refuel the positivity?’. And Jonathan was amazing. My friends were amazing. My kids were wonderful, though I was trying to shield them from it.”

In 2023, Jonathan filed a lawsuit against the producers of America’s Got Talent: Extreme after he was crushed between two burning cars while hanging upside down in 2021.

Amanda has previously revealed that she has not ruled out taking legal action against the BBC after all the distress past events have caused her.

She also told The Times that she has “learnt a lot about myself, about the world. I can block certain things now, whereas last year I just couldn’t. It all felt too personal.”

“I don’t know what the industry thinks of me at the moment. I’ve been immersed in the aftermath of it all for a year,” she candidly shared.

“I don’t know whether I’ve been cancelled or whether people don’t like me anymore, but I know I did what I did for the right reasons. I feel good about the future.”