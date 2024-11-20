All the stars who attended Liam Payne’s funeral

Liam Payne was laid to rest today, Wednesday 20th November following his tragic death last month.

The One Direction singer, 31, tragically died on October 16th after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Three people have since been charged in connection with his death, and inquiries are still ongoing.

Last week, Liam’s body was taken home by his beloved dad Geoff Payne, who had been waiting weeks to take his son back to the UK while toxicology tests were being completed.

The private service, which took place in the Home Counties, was attended by his family and closest friends, including a host of famous faces who joined to celebrate the One Direction star’s life.

Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy was pictured arriving at the church alongside Damien Hurley, the son of actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Members of Girls Aloud also attended the funeral to support their bandmate Cheryl – Liam’s ex-partner.

Nicola Roberts, a member of Girls Aloud, was among the first mourners to arrive.

Among the first to arrive was another Girl’s Aloud member, Kimberley Walsh, who was seen walking through the churchyard.

All four members of One Direction also reunited to bid farewell to their bandmate Liam.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were all pictured attending the service this afternoon.

This is believed to be their first public meeting since 2015, when Zayn quit the band.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes were also in attendance, as well as James Corden, Irish footballer Robbie Keane, and X Factor boss Simon Cowell.

Liam’s friend and singer Jamie Scott was also among those attending the service, as well as Jordan North, Chris Stark, Sian Welby, and BBC radio DJ Scott Mills.