All the signs that Luca Bish and Gemma Owen’s relationship was doomed

Love Island 2022 runners-up Luca Bish and Gemma Owen have split.

The dressage rider confirmed her split from the fishmonger via Instagram on Wednesday.

An insider told MailOnline that “their relationship hasn’t worked for the last few weeks.”

Looking back on their three-month relationship, fans have spotted some warning signs that the couple were doomed.

Solo Red Carpet Appearances

It’s a rite of passage for Love Island stars to attend numerous red carpet events after leaving the villa.

The couples who are still together typically attend these events together; however, Luca and Gemma have attended most of them solo.

The pair attended the Pride of Britain Awards together last month, but little else.

Most recently, Luca attended ITV Palooza solo and awkwardly gushed about his romance with Gemma just hours before they split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Gemma’s Interview With Tatler Magazine

Gemma opened up about life after Love Island during her recent interview with Tatler magazine.

Despite sharing most of her journey on the show with Luca, she failed to mention him in the chat.

Luca’s Viral Reaction to Gemma and her Friend

In September, fans noted Luca’s “awkward” reaction to Gemma greeting one of her longtime friends.

A viral video shows the 19-year-old walking to her male friend, jumping on him and wrapping her legs around him in a bear hug before her pal gives her a kiss on the cheek.

The camera pans to Luca, who looks less than impressed after reluctantly telling him “nice to meet you”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YoungKingsTV 🇬🇧 (@youngkingstv)

Long-distance Romance

While long-distance romances work in some instances, it’s likely to have put a strain on Gemma and Luca’s relationship.

The fishmonger is Brighton-based, while the 19-year-old lives in Cheshire with her family.

At ITV Palooza, the 23-year-old revealed it took him an hour to travel to London, where he then needed to catch a two-hour train to visit his girlfriend, adding that it was an even longer journey if he opted to drive.

Luca also admitted that Gemma, who is working with numerous brands since leaving the villa and owns her own business OG Beachwear, is “always working” and that he “wishes he had as many jobs as her”.

Gemma’s Instagram

Gemma Instagram was another huge sign that her relationship with Luca took a back seat in her life.

The young entrepreneur regularly promotes herself and her ventures on social media, but rarely shared any snaps with her former beau.

As it stands, the only photos that Gemma has of Luca on her Instagram feed since leaving the villa are a snap from the Love Island reunion, a photo of them with her horse, and one from the day of his lavish girlfriend-proposal.

The only photo she shared from the Pride of Britain Awards, which she attended with Luca, was a solo one from the red carpet.

Failed to Take the Next Step in Their Romance

Prior to their split, Luca and Gemma were the only couple of the Love Island 2022 finalists not to take the next step in their romance.

Their co-stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have all either moved in together or made plans to move in together.

At ITV Palooza, the fishmonger insisted: “We’re young, we’re young. I’m 23, she’s 19. If we met in the normal world – don’t know what to say – in the outside world, then I think there wouldn’t be the pressure to move out.”

“But we’re just taking it as it comes and enjoying every minute of it and hopefully it gets to that stage.”

On Wednesday evening, Gemma confirmed their split in a statement posted on her Instagram Story.

The 19-year-old wrote: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.”

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters,” she added, before signing off: “Love always, Gem x.”

Just over one hour after her post, Luca broke his silence on Instagram.

Clearly annoyed by Gemma’s announcement, the 23-year-old wrote: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.”

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.”

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island,” he added.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”