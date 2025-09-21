All the rumoured Islanders for Love Island All Stars 2026

Love Island fans are already buzzing with excitement as speculation builds around the potential cast for Love Island: All Stars 2026.

While ITV has yet to confirm the official line-up, a number of familiar faces from past seasons are being tipped for a return to the villa.

Take a look at who is rumoured to appear:

Alima Gaggio

Although she only spent a brief time in the villa, bosses are eager to have fan-favourite Alima Gaggio return for a longer stay.

A source told The Sun: “It’s very early days, but Jess, Andrada and Alima are all in talks with ITV bosses about joining series three of All Stars.”

“They’re all massive fan favourites, so viewers would be tuning in to see them find love.”

Andrada Pop

Although she only spent a brief time in the villa, the bosses are eager to have Andrada return for a longer stay.

Jess Harding

Season 10 winner Jess Harding, who won the series with ex Sammy Root, is also reportedly being “lined up” to return.

Ciaran Davies

Love Island 11 star Ciaran Davies has reportedly been approached by Love Island bosses for the upcoming All Stars series.

According to The Sun, he had been asked about participating in the third All Stars edition of the show, which is set to begin in January in South Africa.

Speaking to The Sun, a source confirmed: “Ciaran was a huge fan favourite and his relationship with Nicole was a massive storyline when he was on the show the first time.”

“He’s in super early talks to appear on All Stars.”

Zachariah Noble

Another star rumoured to appear on All Stars is Zachariah Noble.

The Love Island star rose to fame on season ten of the series and came in fourth place alongside Molly Marsh.

However, the pair split earlier this year, with many fans convinced he could join the series for a second chance at love.

Emma Munro

The Surrey-based bombshell famously entered the villa as Harry Cocksley’s ex-girlfriend in season 12, but she chose not to get back together with her former flame.

However, when she shared a photo alongside fellow Islander Zachariah Noble, Emma raised suspicions that she was applying for a second chance.

She shrugged and stuck her tongue out in the photo, captioning it: “All Stars?”

Helena Ford

For Helena Ford, the Love Island experience is extremely new, but she hasn’t ruled out All Stars in 2026.

She confessed in a recent interview that she would “never say never” to an appearance on the spin-off series.

Yasmin Pettet

Love Island star Yasmin Pettet is reportedly “in talks” for the upcoming All Stars version of the series, just days after splitting from fellow Islander Jamie Rhodes.

Following their split, ITV bosses are reportedly eyeing her up for the new season, wanting more of her iconic moments.

A source told The Sun: “ITV bosses are already starting to approach ex Islanders and they knew from the moment Yas stepped into the villa, she’d make the perfect ‘All Star’ – she’s one of the most controversial bombshells in the show’s history and will have absolutely no issue shaking up the villa for the second time, or treading on people’s toes.”

“Now things are over with Jamie, she’s in very early, tentative talks. She’s not sure if going back to the show would be the right move, but she’s had loads of offers.”

Samantha Kenny

Love Island star Samantha Kenny recently dropped a huge hint she’s headed back to the villa for a second chance at love for the upcoming series of All Stars.

The 27-year-old shot to fame on Love Island last summer and was embroiled in a dramatic whirlwind romance with celebrity Islander Joey Essex.

However, in a recent Q&A with fans, the former islander has left fans convinced she’s heading back to the series.

One fan wrote: “All Stars👀👀👀👀” in response to her question box that read: “Ask me anything 🎀.”

While Samantha did not confirm or deny whether she would be appearing on the upcoming series, she shared a montage of her time in the villa, with the caption: “If I don’t say it, my face definitely will.”