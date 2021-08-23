Some of the couples are still together

All The Love Island Winners: Where Are They Now?

The Love Island final takes place tonight.

While we wait to see who takes the crown this year, we’ve taken a look back at all the previous Love Island winners and where they are now.

Are they still together, are they married are they even friends? Take a look below:

Season 1: Jessica Hayes and Max Morley

Despite winning the first ever season of the show, Jessica Hayes and Max Morley’s romance was not meant to be.

The couple split just six weeks after taking home the £50k cash prize.

Jessica found love again in 2018 with Dan Lawry – who she got engaged to and shares a son named Presley with.

However, the couple called it quits in May this year, six months after they suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Max has dated a number of Love Island stars since winning the show himself.

He has dated co-star Naomi Ball, season two’s Zara Holland and most recently, season five’s Laura Anderson – who he split from in 2019.

Season 2: Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey coupled up on day one of the show, and went on to win the entire series.

The couple separated for a brief time, but got back together a few months after Cara fell pregnant with their son Freddie.

The reality stars got married in 2019 at a star-studded ceremony in Kent.

Cara and Nathan welcomed their second child last year – a baby girl named Delilah.

They’ve also recently expanded their family again, after getting a German Shepard puppy named Nigel.

This couple are a Love Island fairytale!

Season 3: Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay appeared on Love Island in 2017.

The pair faced a number of obstacles in the villa, which included them both recoupling at Casa Amor.

Despite a rocky journey the couple made it official in the Love Island villa, and went on to win the show. Kem even told Caroline Flack at the time he could see himself marrying and having kids with Amber.

In December of 2019, the couple released a statement announcing their split, revealing their conflicting schedules made it hard for them to see each other.

Since their split, Amber has gone on to star in a number of West End productions, and recently landed her first TV acting role on CBBC show Almost Never.

Kem recently presented a mental health show called The Full Treatment for ITV alongside 2019 winner Amber Gill.

Amber started dating Nick Kyriacou during the first coronavirus lockdown, and insisted he was ‘The One’.

The couple split in April this year, but reportedly rekindled their romance last month.

However, it has since been reported that the couple called it quits once again after failing to make their relationship work.

Season 4: Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer were one of the most loved couples in Love Island’s history, coupling up on day one and winning season four.

Despite being a fan favourite, this couple did not stay together after the show, splitting just six months after the show ended.

Since their split, the pair have both become first-time parents.

Jack welcomed a baby girl named Blossom with his ex Casey Ranger last year.

Dani and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence welcomed a baby boy named Santiago in January this year.

However, the couple have reportedly split, after Sammy sentenced to almost three years in jail for scamming two pensioners out of thousands of pounds.

Season 5: Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

Amber Gill thought she found her knight in shining armor when Irish athlete Greg O’Shea entered the villa in 2019 as a bombshell.

She had been left heartbroken when her partner Michael Griffiths returned from Casa Amor with a new girl, and was swept off her feet by the Limerick native.

Unfortunately, things did not work out for the couple, who called it quits shortly after leaving the villa.

Amber frequently refers to herself as the “first solo winner of Love Island”, so it doesn’t seem like her an Greg are even on friendship terms.

Since the show, Greg has focused on his career as an athlete, and recently headed to the Olympics with the Irish Rugby 7’s team.

As mentioned earlier, Amber has been hosting an ITV show called The Full Treatment with Kem Catinay, so it’s safe to say that both winners are doing just fine on their own!

Season 6: Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

The first winter series of the hit show took place in early 2020.

Scottish singer Paige Turley and footballer Finley Tapp were fan favourites, going on to win the entire series.

The couple are still very happy together, and are living together in Manchester.

The couple celebrated their one year anniversary in February of this year.

Finn has recently revealed a new tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend.

He got her name tattooed on his arm ahead of her 24th birthday, which took place on Saturday.