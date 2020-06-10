Alison Hammond shares heartbreaking family news

This is so sad

Alison Hammond has shared some heartbreaking family news with fans.

The This Morning presenter has announced that her biological father, Clifford Hammond, has passed away in Jamaica.

Taking to Instagram, Alison shared a photo of Clifford, and wrote: “This is my real Dad Clifford Hammond who passed away last week in Jamaica 🇯🇲.”

“I’m saddened that I won’t be able to make his funeral and saddened that he wasn’t part of my life as much as I would have liked but I still have a sense of loss and emptiness.”

“Sleep well Daddy, love leaves a memory no one can steal. RIP 🙏🏾,” she added.

The news comes after Alison’s mother, Maria, sadly died back in February – following a battle with cancer.

At the time, the TV personality posted a touching tribute to her mum on social media.