Alison Hammond hints she’s single – just weeks after getting ‘engaged’ to secret beau

Alison Hammond has hinted that she’s single.

It comes just weeks after it was reported that the This Morning presenter had gotten engaged to her secret boyfriend Ben Hawkins.

Earlier this week, the 48-year-old told her co-star Dermot O’Leary: “More people are wanting to meet people out and about and having a green ring might be a good idea so that people know you’re single.”

“As you can see, I’ve got my single ring on,” Alison continued.

Later in the week, Matthew Wright joined the pair on TV, and questioned Alison: “The green ring is gone!”

The 48-year-old quickly clarified: “No, no, no. It is definitely not gone. Trust me, that ring is going nowhere.”

“I’ve actually contacted the company and they’re going to send me a proper ring.”

Last month, Ben’s father Colin told MailOnline that Alison and Ben had proposed to one another after nearly two years of dating.

He told the publication at the time: “I do know they have both proposed to one another but there are no rings that I know of.”

Colin also described Alison, 48, as “the nicest women I’ve ever met”, and said the couple are very happy together.

It is understood that Alison fell for Ben after employing him to tend to her garden almost two years ago.