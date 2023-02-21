Alison Hammond ‘engaged to secret boyfriend’ after nearly two years of dating

Alison Hammond is reportedly engaged to her secret boyfriend Ben Hawkins.

According to Ben’s father Colin, the pair recently proposed to each other, after nearly two years of dating.

He told MailOnline: “I do know they have both proposed to one another but there are no rings that I know of.”

Colin also described Alison, 48, as “the nicest women I’ve ever met”, and said the couple are very happy together.

It is understood that Alison fell for Ben after employing him to tend to her garden almost two years ago.

The presenter has kept her relationship out of the spotlight, but just last month she told My Weekly magazine: “There’s someone special and if he wants to pop the question, he can pop away.”

News of Alison’s rumoured engagement comes just days after she co-hosted the 2023 BAFTAs with actor Richard E. Grant.