Alexandra Burke shows off her baby bump after announcing pregnancy with Irish footballer

Alexandra Burke has shown off her growing baby bump, after announcing she’s expecting her first child with Irish footballer Darren Randolph.

The couple, who were first linked last May, shared the exciting news on Valentine’s Day last week.

The 33-year-old has since posted sweet snaps showing off her baby bump.

Posing in black underwear, the mum-to-be captioned the post: “Ate and popped 😂.”

One of the photos shows Darren proudly kissing her bump.

The pair announced Alexandra’s pregnancy last week, marking their first Valentine’s Day together.

In a heartwarming video, the former X Factor winner showed off her growing baby bump as Darren embraced the mum-to-be.

In the caption, the 33-year-old also revealed she’s due to give birth in June.

The singer was first linked to the Bray native last May.

One month later, the West Ham goalkeeper confirmed their relationship by sharing a loved-up snap with Alexandra on Instagram.

