Alexander Demetriou CONFIRMS split from wife after facing Maura Higgins rumours

The Dancing On Ice skater admitted he has had 'a tough time' lately

Alexander Demetriou has confirmed his separation from his wife Carlotta Edwards – after facing rumours his close friendship with Maura Higgins.

The state of the Dancing On Ice skater’s marriage had been speculated for weeks. Just this month Maura’s rep told Goss.ie exclusively that the pair’s relationship was purely “professional” only.

Now the dancing pro has revealed he was split from his wife, via an Instagram stories post.

“I’m sorry I have been quiet on social media recently but its been a tough time personally for me,” he confessed.

“Carlotta and I have separated.”

Although it saddens me that we can no longer be together, I feel this is best for the both of us.”

“I’m looking forward to what the future will bring but in the meantime let’s all stay home and stay safe,” he added.

While Alexander has gone public with the statement, Carlotta has remained silent.

It was said that their four-year marriage had “collapsed”, following his pairing with Maura on the ITV contest last year.

“Carlotta and Alex are taking a break from their marriage and are trying to work out what they want from the future,” a source revealed to The Sun.

“Alex’s friendship with Maura was the first proper crack in their relationship. But now they’re at breaking point.”

Maura’s representative exclusively told Goss.ie recently that their relationship is just professional.

