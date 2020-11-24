AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend speaks out about his sexuality – after dancer is targeted by online trolls

AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen has spoken out about his sexuality, as the dancer has been targeted by online trolls during his time on I’m A Celeb.

The 23-year-old has been dating the former Strictly Come Dancing star since last year, and the couple regularly shared loved-up snaps on Instagram together.

Speaking to The Sun, Abbie said: “I am 100 per cent positive that AJ is not gay. But he doesn’t like to put labels on anything.”

“He has said ‘love is love’ because he really does believe that ‘love is love’, and it doesn’t matter who you love, whether that be a girl or a boy.”

“We have so many friends who are gay and we literally support them so much,” she continued.

“I support anyone who has a boyfriend and is a boy, and anyone who has a girlfriend and is a girl. I am absolutely all for it. I am most definitely straight but I do believe that love is love.”

During an interview with Gay Times last year, AJ said he doesn’t like to use labels when it comes to his sexuality.

He said: “You never know how times will change in where you are in your life. But it is always about being happy and being true to yourself.”

“Like always following your heart – obviously listen to your brain – but really just at that time in your life. It is mad that everything always has to have a label, whether it be the clothes by designers or whether you are in a relationship.”

“Everybody always wants to have that label when it is not always necessary. At that time of your life, whatever you are, or wherever you are, things always change.”

“You can’t ever say never, because you don’t know what is around the corner. As long as you’re happy, that is the main thing,” he added.