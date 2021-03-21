AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen ‘left with third-degree burns’ after social media stunt

The 23-year-old was rushed to A&E after filming a "life hack" video went wrong

Abbie Quinnen suffered third-degree burns after a social media stunt went wrong.

The 23-year-old, who has been dating AJ Pritchard since 2018, was taken to A&E after a blazing wine bottle exploded in her face, setting her clothes and hair on fire.

The couple were filming a “life hack” video for their followers, showing how to cut a glass bottle in half to be used as a vase, with the risky trick involving a flammable chemical.

The incident took place back in January, but Abbie has made a further 20 hospital visits since the horror accident, and needed three skin grafts.

A source told The Sun On Sunday: “AJ and Abbie were stuck at home during lockdown and, like many people, started making social media videos to pass the time. But this tutorial went horribly wrong.”

“Abbie’s whole upper body went up in flames. It all happened very quickly. It was like something from a horror film,” the insider added.

“Abbie was shocked and in a great deal of pain but AJ sprang into action to put out the fire with a wet tea towel. He was terrified himself but he did all he could to stop her from burning.”

AJ’s brother Curtis, who previously appeared on Love Island, drove the couple to the hospital, where Abbie was admitted to intensive care.

“Abbie was in agony and the brothers knew they had to get her to hospital straightaway to get her burns treated. It’s been an extremely difficult and testing time for them but she’s on the road to recovery,” the source explained.

“AJ and Abbie want to warn others about the dangers of trying to emulate these sorts of video at home. They don’t want anyone else to go through what Abbie has been through or to suffer.”

“It’s been an awful time as she’s worried about the future and her career as a dancer… She has been suffering in secret and been completely traumatised by this awful accident.”

“She kept off social media as she didn’t want people to know of her injuries. She is struggling to come to terms with it all but is grateful for AJ’s support. He has been her rock throughout this ordeal and has been giving her a positive outlook.”

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news, telling the publication: “Abbie has undergone surgery on her upper body and will continue to receive treatment.”

“Abbie and AJ cannot thank all the nurses and doctors enough for their incredible care, support and expertise whilst being at Chelsea and Westminster Burns Unit and at Ealing Hospital.”