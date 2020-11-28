AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen left ‘terrified’ after receiving death threats from fans

AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen has been left “terrified” after receiving death threats from fans.

The dancer has revealed she’s been getting “more abuse” on social media since AJ entered I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Speaking to the UK Mirror, the 23-year-old said: “Because he is in the public eye and with everyone watching I’m a Celebrity, there is definitely more abuse.”

“Everyone loves AJ and wants him to be THEIR boyfriend.”

“I find it so hard reading the comments I get on social media. AJ has been very supportive and tells me not to read it.”

“I try to keep really positive as I know how much happiness he brings to lots of people which makes me really happy.”

Referencing the threats she’s been receiving, Abbie added: “It’s crazy that some people have this streak in them and they want to ruin people’s lives.”

The news comes after Abbie recently slammed rumours that AJ is gay.

Speaking to The Sun earlier this week, the blonde beauty said: “I am 100 per cent positive that AJ is not gay. But he doesn’t like to put labels on anything.”

“He has said ‘love is love’ because he really does believe that ‘love is love’, and it doesn’t matter who you love, whether that be a girl or a boy.”

“We have so many friends who are gay and we literally support them so much,” she continued.

“I support anyone who has a boyfriend and is a boy, and anyone who has a girlfriend and is a girl. I am absolutely all for it. I am most definitely straight but I do believe that love is love.”

During an interview with Gay Times last year, AJ said he doesn’t like to use labels when it comes to his sexuality.

He said: “You never know how times will change in where you are in your life. But it is always about being happy and being true to yourself.”

“Like always following your heart – obviously listen to your brain – but really just at that time in your life. It is mad that everything always has to have a label, whether it be the clothes by designers or whether you are in a relationship.”

“Everybody always wants to have that label when it is not always necessary. At that time of your life, whatever you are, or wherever you are, things always change.”

“You can’t ever say never, because you don’t know what is around the corner. As long as you’re happy, that is the main thing,” he added.