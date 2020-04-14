AJ Pritchard opens up on I’m A Celeb rumours

The pro dancer is rumoured to be in running for a slot on the show

AJ Pritchard has admitted that the I’m A Celebrity trials would leave him screaming in horror, after rumours he is set to join the series.

The 25-year-old stepped away from Strictly Come Dancing last month after four years on the show.

He is now rumoured to be swapping the dance floor for the jungle this year and join I’m A Celebrity later this year.

“Well, let me put it like this, I’ve just cleaned out the loft as my mum has a list of jobs for us to do,” he confessed.

“The amount of spiders up there, I was screaming my head off. So, if anything like that did happen, it would be hilarious – that’s for sure!”

Last week, an insider told The Sun that AJ wished to show a different side to his personality after leaving the hit dance show.

“AJ has a huge fanbase from Strictly, and he’s really grateful for the opportunity it afforded him but he is keen to show people that there is a lot more to him,” the source stated.

“Bosses think he would be a great addition to the cast and it always helps to secure a heartthrob as it draws in much-needed younger viewers.”

AJ’s brother and Love Island star Curtis Pritchard also revealed that he would love to see his older sibling brace the jungle later this year.

