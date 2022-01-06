AJ Odudu pulls out of Strictly Come Dancing tour due to injury: ‘I’m devastated’

AJ Odudu has been forced to pull out of the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tour due to injury.

The presenter made it to the final of last year’s show with her pro dancing partner Kai Widdrington, but was unable to take part in the grand finale after hurting her foot.

In a statement earlier today, the 33-year-old revealed she would also be missing out on the show’s UK tour later this month as a result of her injury.

She said: “”I’m devastated not to be able to take part in the Strictly tour due to injury. I had hoped for one last dance with Kai, but I must obviously follow the medical advice.”

“I wish my Strictly family the very best of luck on the road and I’ll definitely be there to cheer them on.”

AJ will be replaced by EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, who was a finalist in the 2020 series.

Maisie said: “I’m thrilled to be asked to restart my Strictly journey on this year’s arena tour. Kai and I will be dancing the quickstep and the samba – I can’t wait for rehearsals to start next week.”

“It will be a joy to dance with everyone and so great to see my EastEnders friend Rose again. I wish AJ a speedy recovery,” she added.

Maisie and Kai will perform alongside winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, as well as 2021 contestants Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec, Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and Max George and Katya Jones.

The live tour will kick off in Birmingham on January 20, before travelling to Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow and Nottingham.

It will finish at London’s O2 Arena on February 13.