Aimee Lou Wood says the attention her teeth are getting is making her ‘a bit sad’

Aimee Lou Wood has revealed that all the attention around her teeth is making her “a bit sad” as she is “not getting to talk” about her work as much.

The actress has found herself responding to a lot of questions about her tooth gap while promoting the latest season of The White Lotus, in which she plays Chelsea.

Speaking with GQ, she questioned whether there would be this much attention on a male’s appearance and said: “It makes me really happy that it’s symbolising rebellion and freedom, but there’s a limit.”

Aimee continued: “The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I’m not getting to talk about my work.”

“They think it’s nice because they’re not criticising. And, I have to go there… I don’t know, if it was a man would we be talking about it this much? It’s still going on about a woman’s appearance.”

The Sex Education star also shared her past concerns that HBO wouldn’t want her in The White Lotus as she worried she was “ugly.”

“Someone told me how much Mike White had fought for me. They said, ‘It had to be you, no matter what HBO said,” she said.

“It was honestly from the nicest place, but my little head goes: ‘HBO didn’t want me. And I know why HBO didn’t want me, it’s because I’m ugly. Mike had to say, ‘Please let me have the ugly girl!’ That was the thing that was in my head.”

Appearing recently on The Jonathan Ross Show, Aimee shared that she “can’t believe the impact” her teeth are having within the media.

“The Americans can’t believe it, but they’re all being lovely,” she said.

“It’s a real full circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever and now people are clapping in an audience because I’ve got these gnashers.”

This comes soon after the 31-year-old opened up about her ADHD and autistic traits diagnosis.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Aimee said: “I got diagnosed a few years ago with ADHD with autistic traits.”

“But then it’s been advised that I should go for an autism assessment. They think that maybe it’s autism that’s leading the charge, and the ADHD is almost a by-product of the masking.”

The actress confessed that as a child, she was “almost mute and very socially anxious.”

She also explained that she “couldn’t sit down and eat a meal when she was younger.”

Speaking on her experience on Netflix’s Sex Education, she confessed she felt “quite vulnerable” as she said she had more naked scenes compared to the other actors.

However, she claimed that she had “really helpful chats” with her fellow actors, which helped her feel “less alone,” so she wasn’t worried about her intimate scenes with The White Lotus.

Aimee said: “When I was younger and I was dealing with my eating stuff, it was my worst nightmare to get my body out.”

“But I’d worked through that stuff — and then I was back to covering up.”

“I look back and there was so much in the way that I started to desexualise myself. Sometimes you just want to put on a sexy dress and be a siren, but I denied myself that.”