Adele reveals we’ve been pronouncing her name wrong for YEARS

Adele has shocked fans by revealing the correct pronunciation of her name.

The 34-year-old prefers her name to be pronounced ‘uh-dale’ instead of ‘uh-dell’, as it aligns with her North London accent.

The singer made the revelation during a recent Q&A, in celebration of her ‘I Drink Wine’ music video.

While answering questions, the songstress praised one particular fan for properly sounding out her iconic moniker.

After the fan read out her question onscreen, Adele said: “Where’s she from, Enfield? She said my name perfectly!”

The mother-of-one, whose full name is Adele Adkins, also revealed her hopes to study English Literature when she finishes her Las Vegas residency – which kicks off this month.

She said: “After Vegas I really want to get a degree in English Literature. If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English Lit teacher.”

“I definitely feel like I use my passion of English Lit in what I do. But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience.”

“I won’t go to a university, I’ll do it online and with a tutor, but that’s my plan for 2025. It’s just to get the qualifications.”

The songstress, who is worth £150million, also told fans: “I’d love to act, I know what movie I want to do.”

“I often get asked to do things that are music related, which I think is too obvious for me to do.”

Adele even confessed she contacted filmmaker Baz Luhrman after seeing his Elvis Presley biopic, and hearing he was thinking about retiring.

The musician said: “I sent him a text saying, ‘I wish I was in this movie, please don’t retire, let me do something’.

“So maybe that kind of music thing, but I wouldn’t sing in it. I would act, but only one movie.”

“I’d come, do one movie, nail it, and f**k off,” she joked.