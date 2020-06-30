Adele fuels rumours she’s secretly dating Skepta

The pair have been getting flirty online

Adele and Skepta have fuelled rumours they’re secretly dating.

The Hello singer and the British rapper were first linked last October, when a source claimed they had been on numerous dates.

Further fuelling speculation, fans have spotted the pair flirting underneath her latest Instagram post.

The 32-year-old shared a photo of herself watching her 2016 Glastonbury performance.

Skepta then commented under the post: “Finally got your Instagram password lol.”

Adele then replied with a winking emoji and red heart emoji – driving fans wild.