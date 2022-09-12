Adele fuels rumours she secretly married Rich Paul

Are Adele and Rich Paul married?

The couple, who were first linked last July, attended Beyoncé’s star-studded 41st birthday bash in Bel Air on Saturday night.

In photos published by MailOnline, Adele was spotted wearing a striking gold ring on her wedding finger, feuling speculation she and Rich have secretly tied the knot.

Adele & Rich Paul have date night out at Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party on Saturday in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Mc5yD2koIp — Portal Adele Media (@portaladelemed) September 11, 2022

Just last week, fans spotted another major “clue” Adele and Rich are married.

At the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, the songstress won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for her CBS special One Night Only.

She took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of snaps of her posing with her Emmy Award, and fans picked up on the potential “clue” in the background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele) The third photo of the carousel features the Emmy Award resting on Adele’s coffee table. However, the background seemingly shows a set of dominos, donning the lettering ‘The Paul’s’. One fan wrote: “‘The Paul’s’ 👀👀 is you married?! 😂,” while a second said: “Care to explain the three frame where it says… ‘The Paul’s.’” A third commented: “‘The Paul’s’ 😍,” as a fourth wrote: “‘The Paul’s’ MY GIRL IS MARRIED!” Adele and Rich moved in together earlier this year, and they are currently renovating their home with a blended family in mind. Adele shares nine-year-old Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, who she split from in 2019. Rich has three children of his own, including a daughter in college. Adele recently admitted she “definitely” wants more children and “absolutely” wants to get married again.