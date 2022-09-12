Adele fuels rumours she secretly married Rich Paul

Are Adele and Rich Paul married?
The couple, who were first linked last July, attended Beyoncé’s star-studded 41st birthday bash in Bel Air on Saturday night.
In photos published by MailOnline, Adele was spotted wearing a striking gold ring on her wedding finger, feuling speculation she and Rich have secretly tied the knot.
Adele & Rich Paul have date night out at Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party on Saturday in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Mc5yD2koIp
— Portal Adele Media (@portaladelemed) September 11, 2022
Just last week, fans spotted another major “clue” Adele and Rich are married.
At the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, the songstress won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for her CBS special One Night Only.
She took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of snaps of her posing with her Emmy Award, and fans picked up on the potential “clue” in the background.
View this post on Instagram
The third photo of the carousel features the Emmy Award resting on Adele’s coffee table.
However, the background seemingly shows a set of dominos, donning the lettering ‘The Paul’s’.
One fan wrote: “‘The Paul’s’ 👀👀 is you married?! 😂,” while a second said: “Care to explain the three frame where it says… ‘The Paul’s.’”
A third commented: “‘The Paul’s’ 😍,” as a fourth wrote: “‘The Paul’s’ MY GIRL IS MARRIED!”
Adele and Rich moved in together earlier this year, and they are currently renovating their home with a blended family in mind.
Adele shares nine-year-old Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, who she split from in 2019.
Rich has three children of his own, including a daughter in college.
Adele recently admitted she “definitely” wants more children and “absolutely” wants to get married again.