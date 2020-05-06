Adele fans react after the singer shows off her incredible transformation on Instagram

Adele fans react after the singer shows off her incredible transformation on...

Adele fans can’t get over her incredible transformation, after she shared a new snap showing off her weight loss on Instagram.

The singer flaunted her svelte figure in a rare new post on Instagram this morning, to mark her 32nd birthday.

Adele looks stunning in the photo, rocking a black mini dress and stilettos.

She captioned the post: “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.”

“I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels.”

“2020 okay bye thanks,” she added.

Adele’s new look comes one year after she split from her husband Simon Konecki in April 2019 — who she shares seven-year-old son Angelo with.

The songstress debuted her slimmed down figure late last year, when she attended Drake’s birthday party.

And during a New Year trip to Anguila with James Corden and Harry Styles – Adele told fans that she’s lost “something like 100 pounds” since she embarked on her weight loss journey last year.

See how fan’s are reacting to Adele’s new post on social media:

ADELE HAS COME A LONG WAY I’M SO HAPPY FOR HER!!! pic.twitter.com/EcB7OLdI73 — Paolo is quarantining (@Ic3lad) May 6, 2020

Adele really broke the internet with just one photo… the internet will be shattered when she drops new music omg pic.twitter.com/bQjaZIPXZ8 — 𝗔𝗯𝗱𝘂𝘀 سلام (@abdusxmulohx) May 6, 2020

I was not ready for Miss Adele to come and hit me with THAT looks, ugh she’s so powerful pic.twitter.com/0avvnHxC9d — What would Dua do? (@AngelDavidMT_) May 6, 2020

Adele really disappeared and then came back with an instagram photo and she’s already the #1 trending topic worldwide pic.twitter.com/ZNL99CCHEg — Maria (@selenarules6) May 6, 2020

Adele is serving ma pic.twitter.com/8qux05Bbi4 — plastik remot (@misterfahmi_) May 6, 2020

This picture of Adele is all the motivation I ever need like HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/10Xpt4u5Og — sam. (@samantha_a7) May 6, 2020

ADELE LIKED HER OWN POST. LMAO. She knows she looks damn good. This is the energy we need. pic.twitter.com/TbRKjwrxSA — Tim🍁 (@itstimir) May 6, 2020

