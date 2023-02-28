Adam Collard reveals crush on THIS Love Island 2023 contestant

Adam Collard has revealed he has a crush on one of the Love Island 2023 contestants.

The 27-year-old re-entered the villa last summer as the “ultimate bombshell”, after his original stint on the show back in 2018.

The Geordie and flame Paige Thorne made it to fifth place; however, the pair called it quits just months after leaving the villa.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Adam has now revealed he has a crush on Love Island 2023’s Olivia Hawkins, and wishes she had been in the villa last summer.

“Will [Young] is my favourite boy and I probably wish to be honest that Olivia was in my year,” the Geordie said.

“I would say out of everyone I would say yeah.”

“I proper like her. You know when Zara [Deniz] came in, not my cup of tea which is fine because you’re not going to be everyone’s cup of tea but I kind of preferred Olivia in that situation.”

“I really like Tanya as well,” Adam added. “I like her I’m a big fan of her.”

Olivia has been coupled up with six different boys during her Love Island experience – Will, Tom Clare, Haris Namani, Spencer Wilks, Kai Fagan and Maxwell Samuda.

The ring girl decided to recouple during Casa Amor and brought bombshell Maxwell back to the main villa, where her former flame Kai had also recoupled with new girl Sanam Harrinanan.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

