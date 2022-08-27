Abbie Quinnen details how horror accident ‘affected her relationship’ with AJ Pritchard

Abbie Quinnen has detailed how her horror accident affected her relationship with AJ Pritchard.

The 25-year-old suffered third-degree burns after a blazing wine bottle exploded in her face back in January, as she attempted to film a life hack video with the Strictly Come Dancing pro.

Speaking to The Sun, Abbie shared: “There were times when I would find AJ hysterically crying from guilt and helplessness [after the accident] and that would really upset me.”

“It definitely did affect our relationship but I think mostly for the better as it showed me just how much he cared and loved me,” Abbie continued.

“He’s been by my side every step of the way and even now he comes to every single laser, micro-needling or PRP appointment with me, which I am so grateful for! He’s always there holding my hand.”

Abbie and AJ first started dating back in 2018, after they met because she was a dancer on his tour.

Abbie also opened up about feeling “conscious” after the scarring she has from the third-degree burns.

“I do still panic about being in the sun even though my doctor said I can be in the sun as long as I have factor 50 on. But I think because I’ve tried to avoid the sun for so long I’m just not used to not being in it or covering my scars up,” she told the outlet.

“My scars were absolutely fine in the sun with the factor 50 I applied literally every 10 minutes just in case. I would say that I was a bit conscious of people looking at my scars but actually while I was on the beach there were so many different people with a couple of scars here and there.”

“I would never have noticed anything like that before, but now as I have them I’m definitely more wary of others around and now I think scars are beautiful. But my advice to my younger self would be to stop worrying so much about the way you look and what people think.”