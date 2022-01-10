Zendaya issues warning about season two of Euphoria ahead of premiere

Zendaya has issued a warning about season two of Euphoria.

The Emmy award-winning actress plays Rue in the hit HBO Max series, which returned for a brand new season on Sunday night.

Ahead of the season premiere, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to remind her fans that the show was for “mature audiences”.

She wrote: “I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences.”

“This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable.”

“Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya.”

Zendaya plays a high school student who battles drug addiction and depression on the show.

The first season of the show, which premiered in 2019, also contained storylines relating to underage sex, statutory rape, revenge porn and violence.

Check out the trailer for season two, which will be available to stream on NOW TV from today, below: