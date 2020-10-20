Zendaya announces special return of the hit HBO series Euphoria

The actress won her first Emmy for her portrayal of Rue on the show

Zendaya has announced a special return of the hit HBO series Euphoria.

The 24-year-old made history last month when she scooped up the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue in the show, becoming the youngest actress to ever win the award.

The eight-part first series followed troubled teen Rue, a drug addict fresh from rehab with no plans to stay clean, as well as a group of high school students and their experiences with sex, drugs, friendships, love, identity and trauma.

Zendaya took to Instagram on Monday to announce two more special episodes, writing: “We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon.”

The first episode is set to air on HBO on December 6, with the TV network promising a Christmas-themed episode.

Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi will all return to our screens for the return, which sees Rue celebrating the festive holiday after the devastating end of season one.

Fans of the show have been reacting to the exciting news on Twitter, with one user writing: “YALL EUPHORIA SEASON 2 IS GONNA MAKE 2020 A PARTIALLY HAPPY ENDING”.

EUPHORIA IS COMING BACK WITH TWO SPECIAL EPISODES pic.twitter.com/Lviiz2R2tb — ً (@adoresgoIden) October 19, 2020

EUPHORIA SPECIAL EPISODES IN 2 MONTHS pic.twitter.com/zu0hGe0Jgk — ana MEL DAY (@hunterschcfer) October 19, 2020

omg euphoria BACK?!?! pic.twitter.com/wtBF06isce — boo boo the fool 🖤 (@amandaoee_) October 19, 2020

YALL EUPHORIA SEASON 2 IS GONNA MAKE 2020 A PARTIALLY HAPPY ENDING — rridakhalid (@rridakhalid) October 20, 2020

EUPHORIA SEASON 2 IS IN DECEMBER IM SO EXCITED WALLLLL — ‏ِ (@mohhammaaddd) October 20, 2020

the way i just finished watching euphoria and now there are 2 special eps coming,, ive won — kelly (@kelly_pxng) October 20, 2020

Euphoria saving 2020?hell yes — CDD (@clara_daccache) October 20, 2020