Yewande Biala reveals surprising fact about the Love Island villa

She appeared on the show in 2019

Yewande Biala has revealed a surprising fact about living in the Love Island villa.

While it may look like the Islanders relax and sunbathe all day, 2019 contestant Yewande has admitted they all have to help with household chores during their stay.

Speaking on Cosmopolitan’s YouTube channel, the Meath native said she even had to clean the “disgusting” toilets.

“I think the most surprising thing is that we actually had to clean the villa,” she said.

“The villa was always clean when you watched it but you never really think that the islanders actually have to clean and do the dishes.

“I had to wash the toilets and it was really disgusting. I think that was the most surprising thing for me,” the 26-year-old explained.

Yewande also revealed her pinch me moment from the show was walking into the villa for the first time.

“I think in the villa the pinch me moment was actually walking in because I’ve watched it so many times.

“And to actually walk in and see the actual villa and be like, ‘Oh my God I’m actually here’.”