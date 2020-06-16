X Factor bosses respond to Misha B’s racism claims

The singer has claimed she was painted as an "angry black girl" when she appeared on the show back in 2011

A spokesperson for The X Factor has finally responded to Misha B’s claims about behind the scenes racism.

Over the weekend, Misha B claimed the was painted as an “angry black girl” when she appeared on the show back in 2011.

The singer posted a video of judges Louis Walsh and Tulisa Contostavlos harshly criticising her during the third live show, over rumours she had been “bullying” other contestants behind the scenes.

During an Instagram Live, the 28-year-old said she believes producers and judges had concocted a “bullying” storyline, and said: “They saw an opportunity to tear down a black girl that came from a broken home and worked together to assassinate my character and to sabotage my career by orchestrating lies.”

Misha said the experience left her with suicidal thoughts, and she’s since been diagnosed with PTSD.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by m i S h a (@iammisha_b) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:08pm PDT

Responding to Misha’s claims, an X Factor spokesperson told the MailOnline: “We are very concerned to hear Misha’s comments regarding her experience on The X Factor in 2011.”

“We are currently looking into this matter and are reaching out to Misha to discuss the important issues she has raised.”

“The welfare of contestants is our priority and we are committed to diversity and equality.”

They released a statement after former X Factor judge Tulisa apologised for publicly accusing Misha B of bullying – but she denied her comments were racially motivated.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan talks to Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

The influencer reveals why she took a break from social media, giving up alcohol and THAT viral Leaving Cert video: