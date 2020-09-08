The celebrity line-up for the series was announced last week

‘Worst-case scenario’ for Strictly Come Dancing after reports of COVID-19 within crew

Strictly Come Dancing are said to be in the “worst-case scenario” after reports of a crew member testing positive for the coronavirus.

The full line-up for the upcoming series was announced last week, with the celebrities and the professional dancers due to begin filming in the rehearsal studios in the coming days.

However, an insider told The Sun that one of the lighting technicians was reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19.

“This crew member would have been in touch with dozens of other workers on set,” the source told the publication.

“They were hours away from starting filming for the pre-recorded professional group dances when they got a call to say that one of the crew members had tested positive when turning up for another job.”

“Everything juddered to a halt while worried bosses worked out what to do,” the source added.

“This is the worst-case scenario for Strictly, as they’ve gone to extreme lengths to make the show safe up to this point.

“Starting a show then stopping mid-production is the most expensive thing that could happen, so they’re praying it’s not more serious than just one person potentially having it.”

“He came back positive which meant he had likely been symptomatic prior to the test.

“After this was discovered the remaining lighting crew were all sent home from site before everyone was told to leave several hours later and a deep clean began.”

This year’s line-up includes Eastenders star Maisie Smith, comedian Bill Bailey, presenter JJ Chalmers, Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, YouTube star HRVY, The Wanted star Max George, Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, political broadcaster Jacqui Smith, BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, actress Caroline Quentin, and former NFL player Jason Bell.

World champion boxer Nicola Adams has also joined the line-up, and is set to make history by being a part of the show’s first same-sex couple.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan chats to The 2 Johnnies ahead of their highly anticipated RTÉ series ‘The 2 Johnnies Do America’.

From wanting to duet with Paul Mescal, to how they stay so grounded – the lads open up about their careers to date.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.