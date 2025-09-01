Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce film their star-studded wedding for a Netflix documentary?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement last week, and offers are already rolling in from streaming giants for exclusive access to their wedding.

According to The Sun, Netflix are hoping to scoop the rights to their star-studded nuptials, and have expressed interest in making a documentary on the couple.

A source said: “Netflix has reached out to unscripted production companies following Taylor’s engagement.”

“The streaming giant has told them that there is a substantial budget for a Taylor and Travis documentary,” the insider continued.

“The wedding will be a huge moment and Netflix wants to be at the forefront of that.

“It is also planning a bid for exclusive access to the wedding.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Taylor has teamed up with Netflix.

The pop singer previously worked with Netflix on her 2020 documentary Miss Americana.

She also released a concert film on the streaming platform in late 2018, which captured her Reputation Stadium Tour.