Why The White Lotus scrapped this one particular sex scene between two unlikely characters

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

It has been revealed that the team behind The White Lotus scrapped one particular sex scene between two unlikely characters in the season finale.

Speaking on The White Lotus Official podcast, the show’s creator, Mike White, revealed that Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Zion Lindsey (Nicholas Duvernary) were supposed to get together.

“The part that was cut, which is very disappointing, is that she decides to lose her virginity in the script in the last episode, and she actually has sex with Zion, which is Belinda’s son,” shared the director.

“There’s a whole scene where she’s like, ‘It’s true. … I need to get this over with,'” he added.

He explained that Piper had an epiphany that she needed to have sex after spending the night at the Buddhist monastery.

However, the scene would have added 10 minutes to the action-packed season finale, and the “romantic rom-com vibe” didn’t suit the ultimate dark tone of the episode.

“I was trying to do too much narratively,” admitted Mike.

He shared that the sex scene in question would have come as Piper’s dad, Tom Ratliff (Jason Isaacs), was plotting to kill most of his family with piña coladas spiked with poisonous seeds.

Piper’s brother Lochlan, portrayed by Sam Nivola, later appears to die in the episode after he whips up a protein shake in the contaminated blender.

However, he ultimately survives and reawakens in his father’s arms.

This comes after a rather controversial season of The White Lotus set in Thailand, as the incestual story line left fans shocked.

Fans began to suspect signs of incest after Lochlan watched his brother standing naked in the bathroom and Saxon also asked a lot of questions about his brother’s sex life.

Additionally, the brothers shared a drunken kiss at a Fool Moon Party with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood).

Speaking with Variety, Sam admitted that he felt this narrative between the two brothers was “weird.”

“It was very weird kissing Patrick because he’s a really good friend of mine. And, you know, I’m straight, he’s straight. It’s already weird,” said the 21-year-old.

He added: “Patrick was already like a brother to me. It felt sort of f****d up.”

Sam also opened up about filming the sex scene with Charlotte, and said: “We didn’t really know her at all. But I guess she knew that creator Mike White wouldn’t cast someone inappropriate to play a creepy role.”

This has been met with mixed reviews from fans online, with one user on X writing: “This new white lotus season is really disturbing me deeply, the incest s**t???? I’m literally gagging each episode.”

While another person said: “The White Lotus is a perfect tv show about how it’s totally possible for every single person on every possible side of a conflict to be wrong at the same time.”

One person took a morbid approach to the plot, and wrote: “He’s 100% gonna make a smoothie with the poisonous fruits and feed it to his brother😭 #TheWhiteLotus.”