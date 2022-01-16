What to watch on TV tonight

Sunday’s are the best days for cosying up and watching some telly.

We’ve rounded up our top picks of TV shows on tonight.

Take a look:

Dancing with the Stars

News anchor Aengus Mac Grianna, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Paralympian Ellen Keane, singer Erica Cody, Love Island star Matthew MacNabb and rugby player Jordan Conway will take to the dancefloor tonight on RTÉ One at 6:30pm.

Dancing On Ice

The new season of Dancing On Ice kicks off tonight on Virgin Media One at 6:30pm.

Happy Monday’s star Bez, Strictly’s Brendan Cole, Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, presenter Ria Hebden, BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte, and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt will make their ice-skating debuts on week one.

The Chase for Soccer Aid

Danny Jones, Martin Bell, Sarah-Jane Mee and Michael Sheen set out to prove they have what it takes to take down a Chaser and win thousands of pounds for Soccer Aid for Unicef on Virgin Media One tonight at 8pm.

The Tourist

A new episode of the six-part series The Tourist airs on BBC One at 9pm.

The show, which is set in the Australian outback, follows Jamie Dornan’s character The Man, who loses his memory after being run off the road by a mysterious driver.

Smother

Season two of gripping Irish drama Smother continues on RTÉ One at 9:30pm.

Seána Kerslake, Gemma-Leah Devereux, Dervla Kirwan, Niamh Walsh, Justine Mitchell and Dean Fagan star in the series.