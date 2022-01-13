What to watch on TV this weekend

There’s a lot of great shows on TV this weekend.
We’ve listed our top picks to watch on Saturday and Sunday.
Take a look:
Saturday, January 15
- The Masked Singer UK – Who will be unmasked on episode four of The Masked Singer UK? Find out on Virgin Media One at 7pm.
- The Tommy Tiernan Show – Popular chat show where host Tommy Tiernan has no idea who he is interviewing until they join him on stage. Catch the show on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.
- The Graham Norton Show – Ant and Dec, Ricky Gervais and Cate Blanchett are on this week’s show. Plus, Elvis Costello & the Imposters perform their new single Paint the Red Rose Blue. The Graham Norton Show airs on Virgin Media One at 10:30pm.
Sunday, January 16
- Dancing with the Stars – Six more celebrities will take to the dancefloor on RTÉ One at 6:30pm.
- Dancing On Ice – The new season of Dancing On Ice kicks off this week. Watch the first five celebrities make their ice-skating debuts on Virgin Media One at 6:30pm.
- The Tourist – A new episode of the six-part series, starring Jamie Dornan, airs on BBC One at 9pm.
- Smother – Season two of gripping Irish drama Smother continues on RTÉ One at 9:30pm.
Ad