What to watch on TV this weekend

There’s a lot of great shows on TV this weekend.

We’ve listed our top picks to watch on Saturday and Sunday.

Take a look:

Saturday, January 15

The Masked Singer UK – Who will be unmasked on episode four of The Masked Singer UK? Find out on Virgin Media One at 7pm.

– Who will be unmasked on episode four of The Masked Singer UK? Find out on Virgin Media One at 7pm. The Tommy Tiernan Show – Popular chat show where host Tommy Tiernan has no idea who he is interviewing until they join him on stage. Catch the show on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.

– Popular chat show where host Tommy Tiernan has no idea who he is interviewing until they join him on stage. Catch the show on RTÉ One at 9:35pm. The Graham Norton Show – Ant and Dec, Ricky Gervais and Cate Blanchett are on this week’s show. Plus, Elvis Costello & the Imposters perform their new single Paint the Red Rose Blue. The Graham Norton Show airs on Virgin Media One at 10:30pm.

Sunday, January 16

Dancing with the Stars – Six more celebrities will take to the dancefloor on RTÉ One at 6:30pm.

– Six more celebrities will take to the dancefloor on RTÉ One at 6:30pm. Dancing On Ice – The new season of Dancing On Ice kicks off this week. Watch the first five celebrities make their ice-skating debuts on Virgin Media One at 6:30pm.

– The new season of Dancing On Ice kicks off this week. Watch the first five celebrities make their ice-skating debuts on Virgin Media One at 6:30pm. The Tourist – A new episode of the six-part series, starring Jamie Dornan, airs on BBC One at 9pm.

– A new episode of the six-part series, starring Jamie Dornan, airs on BBC One at 9pm. Smother – Season two of gripping Irish drama Smother continues on RTÉ One at 9:30pm.