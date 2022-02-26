What to watch on TV this weekend

There’s plenty to watch on TV this weekend if you’re planning on relaxing at home.

From blockbuster movies to DIY shows like Room to Improve, we’ve listed our top picks to watch this Saturday and Sunday.

Take a look:

Saturday, February 26th

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – Adam Lambert is in the Star Guest announcer booth, Fleur East is back with the Takeaway Rainbow, and the End of the Show Show features Mary Poppins: The Musical. You can catch it on Virgin Media One at 7pm.

The Da Vinci Code – Thriller based on Dan Brown’s novel, starring Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou and Ian McKellen, airs on RTE 2 at 9:30 pm.

The Graham Norton Show – Highlights from the latest series, starring Will Smith, Olivia Colman, Tom Holland, Miriam Margolyes and Judi Dench. You can watch it on Virgin Media One at 10:30 pm.

The Heart of Saturday Night – Una Healy and Loah introduce performances by some of the country’s finest performers, including Gavin James, Kodaline and Lyra, airing on RTE 1 at 11:20 pm.

Sunday, February 27th

Live: Guinness Six Nations – Ireland v Italy live from the Aviva Stadium, kick off 3:00 pm on Virgin Media One.

Dancing with the Stars – Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne present the latest round of the contest, as the remaining couples dance again before another celebrity is eliminated from the competition. You can watch it on RTE 1 at 6:30pm

Dancing on Ice – Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host as the celebrities and their partners take to the ice once again on Virgin Media One at 6:30 pm.

The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet – The climate category of the Earthshot Prize, focusing on the inspiring and often unexpected solutions to the climate challenge nominated for the first Earthshot Prize. Airing on RTE 2 at 8:20 pm.

Room to Improve – Architect Dermot Bannon has to work on a tight budget as he helps transform the drab bungalow of Kenny and Laura Brown from Howth in North Co Dublin. Watch it at 9:30 on RTE 1.