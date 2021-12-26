What to watch on TV this St. Stephen’s Day

St. Stephen’s Day is the perfect time to curl up on the couch and watch TV all day.

And with so many people spending Christmas away from their loved-ones this year, watching a nice movie by the fire is a great distraction.

Whether you’re looking for a kid-friendly movie or a good old fashioned rom-com, there’s plenty to watch across RTÉ, Virgin Media, BBC and Channel 4 today.

Check out our top picks below:

RTÉ One

Kung Fu Panda 2 – 12:55

The martial arts master panda defends his home from an evil peacock who has a mysterious link with his past. Animated comedy sequel, with the voice of Jack Black

Peter Rabbit – 14:25

A mischievous rabbit takes on a farmer in a battle of wits. Family comedy based on Beatrix Potter’s stories, with the voice of James Corden

Coco – 16:00

A boy who longs to be a musician ventures into the land of the dead to find his ancestor. Animated fantasy, with the voices of Anthony Gonzalez and Gael Garcia Bernal

The Greatest Showman – 18:25

A former bank clerk attempts to create and develop his New York circus in the mid-1800s. Musical drama, starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams

Fair City – 20:15

Carol realises her troubles are just beginning, while Cristiano finds love, and Alex faces repercussions for his unorthodox yoga session

EastEnders – 20:45

Rocketman – 21:35

Elton John enters an addiction rehabilitation session, and recounts his extraordinary life in a flashback. Biopic, starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell

The Way We Were at Christmas – 23:45

The programmes casts a warm nostalgic eye over the themes of an Irish Christmas, asking how much has changed and how much has soothingly stayed the same

The Devil Wears Prada – 00:45

A magazine editor’s unforgiving personality and outrageous demands make her trainee assistant’s life a nightmare. Comedy drama, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt

RTÉ 2

How to Train Your Dragon – 11:20

A clumsy Viking boy longs to slay a dragon, but ends up befriending one instead. Animated fantasy, with the voices of Jay Baruchel and Gerard Butler

Racing from Leopardstown – 13:00

Live coverage from day one of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival with Barry Geraghty, Lisa O’Neill and Ted Walsh, including the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Steeplechase

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – 15:20

An inventor finds an old car has magical powers, and a greedy tyrant will do anything to get hold of it. Children’s musical adventure, with Dick Van Dyke and Lionel Jeffries

Snow Chick: A Penguin’s Tale – 18:00

Kate Winslet narrates as cameras follow the first few months in the life of an emperor penguin, watching as he learns to survive in the extreme landscape of his Antarctic home

Casino Royale – 19:00

James Bond pursues an international criminal responsible for financing terrorist organisations across the world. Spy thriller, starring Daniel Craig, Eva Green and Mads Mikkelsen

Braveheart – 21:40

Medieval Scottish hero William Wallace fights to drive the English from his country. Historical epic, directed by and starring Mel Gibson. With Patrick McGoohan and Sophie Marceau

The Graduate – 00:55

A naive college graduate is seduced by a middle-aged woman, only to fall in love with her daughter. Comedy drama, starring Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft and Katharine Ross

Virgin Media One

Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Double Trouble – 17:10

Another chance to see the comedy serial featured in the show, with Ant & Dec trying to stop clones of themselves who have led celebrities in a daring bank heist

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special – 18:00

Lesley Joseph, Judge Jules, Jenni Falconer and Patrick Kielty answer general knowledge questions and take on five of the ruthless Chasers and secure a charity prize

Emmerdale – 19:00

There is devastation in the village. Some are out for revenge. Dawn panics

Coronation Street – 19:30

Abi refuses to let Kelly move on from the past. Nick is overjoyed when Sam finally breaks his silence. Nina confides in Asha

All Star Musicals at Christmas – 20:00

Fern Britton, Ben Miller, Gyles Brandreth, Anita Rani, Catherine Tyldesley and Radzi Chinyanganya embark on a musical theatre masterclass. John Barrowman hosts

The Princess Bride – 21:30

A dashing stable boy sets out to rescue his lost love from the clutches of an evil prince. Rob Reiner’s comic fantasy adventure, with Cary Elwes, Robin Wright and Mandy Patinkin

BBC One

Songs of Praise: Daniel O’Donnell’s Faith Journey – 13:15

Claire McCollum is in Ireland to meet Daniel O’Donnell as he celebrates his 60th birthday, to find out how his strong Catholic faith motivates his life and his singing

Beauty and the Beast – 14:20

A prince transformed into a monster falls in love with a spirited village girl who holds the key to breaking his curse. Musical fairy tale, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens

Paddington – 16:20

A bear from the Peruvian jungle starts a new life in London, but catches the eye of a sinister taxidermist. Family comedy, starring Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins

Around the World in 80 Days – 17:50

Adaptation of Jules Verne’s late 1800s-set adventure, starring David Tennant as intrepid explorer Phileas Fogg who takes up the challenge of circumnavigating the globe

Around the World in 80 Days – 18:40

Traversing Italy by train, Fogg’s self-respect is shattered by an arrogant bully’s ridicule, worrying Abigail and Passepartout even before a disaster strikes

Death in Paradise Christmas Special – 19:30

Feature-length festive special. A shipping magnate is found dead at a party. Things get stranger when a man in London receives a Christmas card connected to the victim’s death

A Very British Scandal – 21:00

Drama focusing on the 1963 divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, notorious for scandalous accusations and salacious photographs. With Claire Foy and Paul Bettany

EastEnders – 22:00

Janine tries to get Mick to herself by telling Zack that Nancy still likes him and he should ask her out. Sonia approaches Stuart and encourages him to tell Rainie the truth

Match of the Day – 22.40

Gary Lineker presents action from the Boxing Day Premier League fixtures, including Manchester City v Leicester City, and Aston Villa v Chelsea

BBC Two

Singin’ in the Rain – 12:40

A silent-movie star tries to win the heart of an aspiring actress as the dawn of sound changes the film business for ever. Musical comedy, starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds

Some Like It Hot – 14:20

Two musicians who witness a Mob killing don drag and join an all-girl band to evade the gangsters on their trail. Romantic comedy, with Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe

Anything Goes: The Musical – 19:40

A production of the classic musical comedy filmed at London’s Barbican, featuring a cast led by Broadway star Sutton Foster, with Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot

Adele: The BBC Sessions – 22:00

A trip back into the BBC’s archives to look at how it all started for Adele, one of the 21st century’s biggest music stars

Channel 4

Home Alone 3 – 13:55

A resourceful eight-year-old uses an arsenal of home-made booby traps to fend off a gang of crooks searching for a stolen microchip. Comedy sequel, starring Alex D Linz

Crocodile Dundee – 16:00

An Australian hunter with a larger-than-life reputation accompanies a reporter from the Outback to the urban jungle of Manhattan. Comedy, starring Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski

All I Want(ed) for Christmas – 20:00

Celebrities get the chance to unwrap the presents they wanted as kids but never got, and discover if they are as exciting as they imagined. Narrated by Stephen Fry

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021 – 21:00

The annual year-end quiz, hosted by Jimmy Carr. Sarah Millican, James Acaster, Jonathan Ross, Judi Love, Guz Khan and Sara Pascoe look back on the strange events of 2021