What to watch on TV this New Year’s Day

Some of us might be feeling a little fragile today after last night’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, so it’s the perfect day to cosy up on the couch and watch some good TV.

We’ve listed the best TV shows and movies on RTÉ, Virgin Media, BBC One and Sky today.

Take a look:

RTÉ

Monsters V Aliens – This 2009 comedy/adventure film is on RTÉ2 at 4:30pm.

This 2009 comedy/adventure film is on RTÉ2 at 4:30pm. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – At 6:35pm on New Year’s Day, catch this Dwayne Johnson film on RTÉ One. Four children get transported by a game to a wild jungle.

– At 6:35pm on New Year’s Day, catch this Dwayne Johnson film on RTÉ One. Four children get transported by a game to a wild jungle. Rachel Blackmore: A Grand Year – At 7:15pm on RTÉ2, take a look back at Irish Jockey Rachel Blackmore’s rise to success.

At 7:15pm on RTÉ2, take a look back at Irish Jockey Rachel Blackmore’s rise to success. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – At 9:45pm on New Year’s Day on RTÉ One, catch the second Mamma Mia installation.

At 9:45pm on New Year’s Day on RTÉ One, catch the second Mamma Mia installation. The Tommy Tiernan Show Special – If you missed the Tommy Tiernan Christmas special, you can catch it again tonight on RTÉ One at 11:15pm.

Virgin Media

Live Cheltenham Racing – Cheltenham kicks off at 12:55pm on Virgin Media One.

Cheltenham kicks off at 12:55pm on Virgin Media One. The Masked Singer – Season three of The Masked Singer premieres on Virgin Media One at 7pm.

– Season three of The Masked Singer premieres on Virgin Media One at 7pm. The Amazing Spider-Man – Catch Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man on Virgin Media One at 8:30pm.

Catch Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man on Virgin Media One at 8:30pm. Fanning at Whelan’s – Dave Fanning showcases the best of Irish music talent at Whelan’s in Dublin on Virgin Media Two at 11:20pm.

Sky Showcase

Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone – Go back to where it all began with the first Harry Potter movie at 5:15pm on Sky Showcase.

Go back to where it all began with the first Harry Potter movie at 5:15pm on Sky Showcase. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts – It’s the reunion special we’ve all been waiting for. Catch Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and more of the Harry Potter cast in this highly anticipated special at 8pm on Sky Showcase.

BBC One

The Tourist – Jamie Dornan stars in this new six-part series about a man searching for his identity after waking up in hospital with amnesia. The first episode of the series premieres on BBC One at 9pm.