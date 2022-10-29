What To Watch On Netflix This Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s time to get into the spirit of spooky season.
Whether you’re a horror fan or not, there’s something for everyone to watch on Netflix.
We’ve compiled a list of fun family films, hair-raising horror movies, and binge-worthy series.
Take a look:
Family-Friendly Films
- Goosebumps (2015)
- Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018)
- Monster House (2006)
- Spy Kids (2001)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
- The Smurfs (2011)
- Hook (1991)
- Jumanji (1995)
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Shrek the Third (2007), Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (2010)
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)
- BFG (2016)
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
Horror Films
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- Jigsaw (2017)
- The Devil All The Time (2020)
- Insidious (2010)
- Slender Man (2018)
- The Woman In Black (2012)
Series
- Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (2022) – three episodes
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019) – four episodes
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (2022) – three episodes
- The Ripper (2020) – four episodes
- DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022) – ten episodes
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (2021) – four episodes
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – four seasons
- The Haunting of Hill House (2018) – ten episodes, The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020) – nine episodes
- The Watcher (2022) – seven episodes
- A Series of Unfortunate Events (2019) – three seasons
- Fate: The Winx Saga (2022) – two seasons
- Stranger Things (2022) – four seasons
- Santa Clarita Diet (2019) – three seasons
