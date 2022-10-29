What To Watch On Netflix This Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s time to get into the spirit of spooky season.

Whether you’re a horror fan or not, there’s something for everyone to watch on Netflix.

We’ve compiled a list of fun family films, hair-raising horror movies, and binge-worthy series.

Take a look:

Family-Friendly Films

Goosebumps (2015)

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018)

Monster House (2006)

Spy Kids (2001)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

The Smurfs (2011)

Hook (1991)

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Shrek the Third (2007), Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (2010)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

BFG (2016)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Horror Films

Friday the 13th (2009)

Jigsaw (2017)

The Devil All The Time (2020)

Insidious (2010)

Slender Man (2018)

The Woman In Black (2012)

Series

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (2022) – three episodes

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019) – four episodes

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (2022) – three episodes

The Ripper (2020) – four episodes

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022) – ten episodes

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (2021) – four episodes

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – four seasons

The Haunting of Hill House (2018) – ten episodes, The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020) – nine episodes

The Watcher (2022) – seven episodes

A Series of Unfortunate Events (2019) – three seasons

Fate: The Winx Saga (2022) – two seasons

Stranger Things (2022) – four seasons

Santa Clarita Diet (2019) – three seasons