What To Watch On Netflix This Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s time to get into the spirit of spooky season.

Whether you’re a horror fan or not, there’s something for everyone to watch on Netflix.

We’ve compiled a list of fun family films, hair-raising horror movies, and binge-worthy series.

Take a look:

Family-Friendly Films

  • Goosebumps (2015)
  • Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018)
  • Monster House (2006)
  • Spy Kids (2001)
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
  • The Smurfs (2011)
  • Hook (1991)

  • Jumanji (1995)
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • Shrek the Third (2007), Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (2010)
  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)
  • BFG (2016)
  • How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Horror Films

  • Friday the 13th (2009)
  • Jigsaw (2017)
  • The Devil All The Time (2020)
  • Insidious (2010)
  • Slender Man (2018)
  • The Woman In Black (2012)

Series 

  • Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (2022) – three episodes
  • Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019) – four episodes
  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (2022) – three episodes
  • The Ripper (2020) – four episodes
  • DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022) – ten episodes
  • The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (2021) – four episodes
  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – four seasons

  • The Haunting of Hill House (2018) – ten episodes, The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020) – nine episodes
  • The Watcher (2022) – seven episodes
  • A Series of Unfortunate Events (2019) – three seasons
  • Fate: The Winx Saga (2022) – two seasons
  • Stranger Things (2022) – four seasons
  • Santa Clarita Diet (2019) – three seasons
