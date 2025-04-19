Ad
What to watch on Netflix this bank holiday weekend

Netflix
Ella-Bleu Kiely
Looking for a new series to watch this Easter bank holiday weekend while you get through all the chocolate?

It’s important to take some downtime and if you’re on the hunt for your next binge-worthy series, look no further.

Here is a list of the top 10 TV shows currently trending on Netflix, perfect for your next night in:

1. Black Mirror

Chris O’Dowd and Rashida Jones in Common People | Black Mirror

The anthology series continues to captivate audiences with its dark, thought-provoking tales that explore the complexities of modern society and technology.

Season 7 of Black Mirror has just dropped and episode 1 stars Ireland’s own Chris O’Dowd.

2. The Diamond Heist

Lee Wenham | The Diamond Heist

This gripping crime drama delves into a high-stakes robbery, unraveling the intricate web of deception and ambition behind the heist.

3. Ransom Canyon

Set against the backdrop of the Texas landscape, this series weaves together romance and drama as it follows the lives of ranchers and townsfolk navigating love and loss.

Josh Duhamel | Ransom Canyon

4. Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing | Netflix

A compelling documentary that sheds light on the world of child influencers, examining the ethical dilemmas and impacts on young lives in the digital age.

5. The Glass Dome

The Glass Dome | Netflx

This psychological thriller keeps viewers on edge as it explores the mysterious events surrounding a small town trapped under an invisible barrier.

6. Adolescence

Owen Cooper | Adolescence

A raw and emotional portrayal of teenage life, this series delves into the challenges and triumphs of youth navigating a complex world.

7. Years and Years

Years and Years | Netflix

This dystopian drama offers a glimpse into a family’s life over 15 years, highlighting the political and technological changes that shape their world.

8. PULSE

Colin Woodell | PULSE

A medical drama that intertwines personal and professional lives, showcasing the high-pressure environment of a hospital and the resilience of its staff.

9. The Gardener

Álvaro Rico | The Gardener

A suspenseful series that unravels the secrets of a seemingly ordinary gardener whose past holds dark and unexpected truths.

10. Love on the Spectrum

Love on the Spectrum | Netflix

This heartfelt docuseries follows individuals on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships, offering an insightful and compassionate perspective.

