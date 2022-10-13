Ad
What To Watch On Disney+ This Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s time to get into the spirit of spooky season.

Whether you’re a horror fan or not, there’s something for everyone to watch on Disney+.

We’ve compiled a list of fun family films, hair-raising horror movies, and binge-worthy series.

Take a look:

Family-Friendly Films

  • Hocus Pocus (1993), Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)
  • The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • Halloweentown (1998), Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001), Halloweentown High (2004), Return to Halloweentown (2006)
  • Twitches (2005), Twitches Too (2007)
  • Edward Scissorhands (1990)
  • Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)
  • Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (2018)

Horror Films

  • Jennifer’s Body (2009) – Megan Fox stars as Jennifer Check, who becomes hungry for her male classmates after becoming possessed by a demon.
  • The Sixth Sense (1999) – Psychologist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) starts treating a young boy who acts as a medium of communication between him and numerous unhappy spirits.
  • Glass (2019) – David Dunn (Bruce Willis) pursues The Beast (James McAvoy) while the shadowy Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) holds crucial secrets about both men, in the follow-up to Split (2016).
  • From Hell (2001) – A clairvoyant police detective (Johnny Depp) attempts to stop Jack the Ripper, a serial killer who is hunting down prostitutes and murdering them brutally one by one.

Series 

  • American Horror Story – ten seasons
  • The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror – 33 episodes
  • Modern Family Halloween episodes (season 2, episode 6 / season 4, episode 5 / season 6, episode 6 / season 8, episode 5)
  • Criminal Minds – 15 seasons
  • Scream Queens – two seasons
  • Once Upon A Time – seven seasons
  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer – seven seasons
  • Ghost Whisperer – five seasons
