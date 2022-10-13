What To Watch On Disney+ This Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s time to get into the spirit of spooky season.
Whether you’re a horror fan or not, there’s something for everyone to watch on Disney+.
We’ve compiled a list of fun family films, hair-raising horror movies, and binge-worthy series.
Take a look:
Family-Friendly Films
- Hocus Pocus (1993), Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)
- The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- Halloweentown (1998), Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001), Halloweentown High (2004), Return to Halloweentown (2006)
- Twitches (2005), Twitches Too (2007)
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)
- Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (2018)
Horror Films
- Jennifer’s Body (2009) – Megan Fox stars as Jennifer Check, who becomes hungry for her male classmates after becoming possessed by a demon.
- The Sixth Sense (1999) – Psychologist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) starts treating a young boy who acts as a medium of communication between him and numerous unhappy spirits.
- Glass (2019) – David Dunn (Bruce Willis) pursues The Beast (James McAvoy) while the shadowy Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) holds crucial secrets about both men, in the follow-up to Split (2016).
- From Hell (2001) – A clairvoyant police detective (Johnny Depp) attempts to stop Jack the Ripper, a serial killer who is hunting down prostitutes and murdering them brutally one by one.
Series
- American Horror Story – ten seasons
- The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror – 33 episodes
- Modern Family Halloween episodes (season 2, episode 6 / season 4, episode 5 / season 6, episode 6 / season 8, episode 5)
- Criminal Minds – 15 seasons
- Scream Queens – two seasons
- Once Upon A Time – seven seasons
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer – seven seasons
- Ghost Whisperer – five seasons
Ad