What To Watch On Disney+ This Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s time to get into the spirit of spooky season.

Whether you’re a horror fan or not, there’s something for everyone to watch on Disney+.

We’ve compiled a list of fun family films, hair-raising horror movies, and binge-worthy series.

Take a look:

Family-Friendly Films

Hocus Pocus (1993), Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Halloweentown (1998), Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001), Halloweentown High (2004), Return to Halloweentown (2006)

Twitches (2005), Twitches Too (2007)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (2018)

Horror Films

Jennifer’s Body (2009) – Megan Fox stars as Jennifer Check, who becomes hungry for her male classmates after becoming possessed by a demon.

The Sixth Sense (1999) – Psychologist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) starts treating a young boy who acts as a medium of communication between him and numerous unhappy spirits.

Glass (2019) – David Dunn (Bruce Willis) pursues The Beast (James McAvoy) while the shadowy Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) holds crucial secrets about both men, in the follow-up to Split (2016).

From Hell (2001) – A clairvoyant police detective (Johnny Depp) attempts to stop Jack the Ripper, a serial killer who is hunting down prostitutes and murdering them brutally one by one.

Series

American Horror Story – ten seasons

The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror – 33 episodes

Modern Family Halloween episodes (season 2, episode 6 / season 4, episode 5 / season 6, episode 6 / season 8, episode 5)

Criminal Minds – 15 seasons

Scream Queens – two seasons

Once Upon A Time – seven seasons

Buffy the Vampire Slayer – seven seasons

Ghost Whisperer – five seasons