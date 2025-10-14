What Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story got right and wrong about the infamous killer

Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story has gripped audiences with its eerie portrayal of one of America’s most disturbing murderers.

Mixing dramatised narrative with true-crime elements, the series promises an inside look into the mind of Ed Gein, the real-life inspiration behind horror icons like Norman Bates (Psycho), Leatherface (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and Buffalo Bill (The Silence of the Lambs).

But how much of what we see on screen is true, and how much is fiction?

Here’s a breakdown of what the series gets right, what it stretches, and why it matters.

What The Series Gets Right

The Horrific Discoveries at Gein’s Farm

The depiction of Ed Gein’s rural Wisconsin farmhouse, discovered in 1957, is shockingly accurate.

Police found human remains scattered throughout the house, including skulls used as bowls, chairs upholstered with human skin, and a mask made from a woman’s face.

These were not all murder victims, as most were exhumed from local cemeteries, reflecting Gein’s disturbing obsession with the dead.

Confirmed Murders

The show accurately includes the murders of Bernice Worden (1957) and Mary Hogan (1954), the only two killings Gein confessed to.

Both were confirmed by police investigation and Gein’s own statements.

Ed’s confession of only killing two people led people to question whether he could be labelled a “serial killer,” as the typical definition states at least three or four murders in separate events.

However, in 2005, the FBI came to the conclusion that the definition of serial murder, which has now been widely accepted as the standard is: “The unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s) in separate events.”

Gein’s Troubled Upbringing

Raised by a domineering and fanatically religious mother, he lived in near-total isolation, contributing to his social and emotional dysfunction.

This background is often cited by psychologists studying his descent into madness.

Mental Health and Legal Outcome

The series correctly depicts Gein’s diagnosis of schizophrenia.

After being declared legally insane, he was institutionalised rather than imprisoned, spending the remainder of his life in a mental health facility until he died in 1984.

Pop Culture Legacy

Monster appropriately highlights how Gein’s crimes spawned a cultural legacy far beyond Wisconsin.

His grotesque acts directly inspired some of the most iconic horror characters in film history, a chilling testament to his lasting impact.

Among Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series, the killer inspired the iconic Norman Bates in Psycho, the story of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs, American Horror Story: Asylum and the modern series inspired by Psycho, Bates Motel.

What The Series Gets Wrong (or Exaggerates)

The Death of His Brother

The show suggests Gein murdered his older brother, Henry, during a brush fire and staged the scene to look accidental.

In reality, while the circumstances of Henry’s death in 1944 remain suspicious to some, no charges were filed, and no definitive evidence has ever linked Ed to foul play.

As far as the legal record is concerned, Ed Gein did not kill his brother.

Romantic Involvement with Bernice Worden

One of the show’s central tensions is that of a supposed romantic or sexual link between Gein and Worden, which is entirely fictional.

There’s no evidence of any such relationship, and Gein himself claimed to have never had sexual experiences of any kind, due to his strict, religious upbringing.

Additional Murders

The series implies Gein may have been responsible for more deaths, including two hunters, a nurse, and a babysitter.

However, no verifiable evidence supports these claims, and Gein only confessed to the two known murders.

Necrophilia and Cannibalism

Some scenes show Gein engaging in necrophilia or cannibalism.

However, these depictions are dramatised; Gein consistently denied any sexual acts with corpses, and there was no conclusive evidence of cannibalism.

In fact, he said the remains “smelled too bad” to have sex with them.

These inclusions appear to be creative liberties designed for shock value.

The FBI and Ted Bundy Connection

In a stretch of historical fact, the show suggests Gein provided insights to the FBI that helped in the capture of Ted Bundy.

There is no record of any such interaction. Gein was institutionalised and not involved in any ongoing investigations after his arrest.

Adeline Watkins Character

The character of Adeline Watkins, portrayed as Gein’s confidante and possible love interest, appears to be a composite or fictional creation.

While a woman by that name did know Gein, there’s no evidence she was involved in his crimes or romantically linked to him in any significant way.

In an interview with the Minneapolis Tribune in November 1957, Watkins stated that she and Gein had been together for 20 years and that on their final date in February 1955, he proposed to her, but she rejected him.

A few days later, however, Watkins wrote to the editor of the Plainfield Sun, the local newspaper, to deny having a 20-year affair with Gein.

She clarified that they were merely acquaintances and that she didn’t get to know him well until 1954.