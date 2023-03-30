What is ‘stealth wealth’ and how is it portrayed in HBO’s Succession?

Ever heard the term “stealth wealth” and wondered what it actually means? Well we’re here to explain…

To put it simply, “stealth wealth” is a term coined to describe the style we see on HBO’s hit series Succession.

The Roy family are the cream of the crop when it comes to the financial elite, and while they may be billionaires – they don’t flash the cash when it comes to their wardrobe.

While their clothes may be designer (and likely very expensive), the Roys opt for quiet luxury when it comes to their wardrobe, including staple pieces that aren’t easily identified.

Simply put: Stealth wealth is the act of being wealthy, without having to show it off.

Ever noticed how the characters in Succession are rarely seen wearing coats or holding handbags? This is another perfect example of stealth wealth.

Truly wealthy people generally don’t need to carry a coat or a handbag as they’ve likely got a driver waiting outside for them with all of their belongings.

This quiet luxury angle was perfectly portrayed in the season four premiere of Succession, when Tom brutally criticised a Burberry bag cousin Greg’s date brought to Logan’s birthday party.

During the scene, Tom told Greg: “Everyone’s laughing up their sleeves about your date. Why? Because she’s brought a ludicrously capacious bag.”

“What’s even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, it’s monstrous. It’s gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job.”

A TikTok user shared a clip of the scene online and pointed out: “These are the differences between the ultra wealthy and everyone else. They don’t have to carry around purses, they’ve got a car and driver waiting on the curb.”

“They don’t need flats for the subway, they never take the subway. They don’t need to use social media like a lowly content creator, they own the companies that all the content creators work for.”

“They don’t need to dress like they have a personal brand, they don’t need a personal brand!”