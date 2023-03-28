We finally know where season three of The White Lotus will be based

Season three of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus will be based in Thailand, according to Variety.

The first season of the popular drama was filmed in Maui, Hawaii, while season two was shot in Sicily, Italy.

Given the first two seasons were filmed at Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Italy, it’s believed the next instalment could be shot at one of the hotel giant’s four resorts in Thailand.

The lavish hotels are located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle.

The award-winning comedy-drama follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions.

Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy and Theo James are just some of the famous faces who have starred in the popular HBO series.

Casting details for season three have not yet been announced, but as season two featured a primarily new ensemble, it’s safe to assume there will be plenty of new faces next season.

After season two came to an end in December, the show’s creator Mike White hinted the next season would take place in Asia and focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” he explained.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Seasons 1 & 2 of The White Lotus are available to stream on NOW in the UK & Ireland.