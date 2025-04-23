We FINALLY know when Wednesday season two will be on our screens

We FINALLY know when the highly anticipated Wednesday season two will be on our screens.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the second season of the series, displaying a host of familiar and new faces.

Netflix previously announced a number of new cast members for season two – including Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley and Thandiwe Newton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Returning cast members Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo will also become series regulars on the hit Netflix show.

Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor will also return.

The teaser for Season two, features Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams returning to Nevermore and starts with a particularly gruelling TSA check, in which Wednesday unloads a few weapons she is carrying into the tray.

But the TSA officers aren’t bothered by the weapons since Thing snuck on some sunscreen, which presents a challenge for the airline.

“This is the first time you’ve ever willingly returned to a school,” Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia Addams said in the trailer.

“Like returning to the scene of a crime, I already know where the bodies are buried,” Wednesday responds.

It’s understood the cast filmed on location in Ireland, and also shot scenes at Ardmore Studios in Co. Wicklow.

The decision to film in Ireland came after the logistical challenges that came with filming the first season in Romania.

It was first revealed that Netflix would be filming the second season of Wednesday in Ireland in November 2023.

Screen Ireland confirmed the news at the time, and wrote: “Delighted to welcome the second series of the hit show Wednesday to Ireland next year and to continue building Ireland’s relationship with Netflix and Amazon/MGM.”

The trailer reveals the premiere date for the series at the end of the clip, displaying “Part I AUG 6, Part II SEPT 3.”

The two-part approach is different from the previous season, when Wednesday debuted on November 23, 2022, with all eight of its episodes.