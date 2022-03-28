We finally know when we can watch the TV adaptation of Graham Norton’s bestselling book Holding

The TV adaptation of Graham Norton’s bestselling book ‘Holding’ finally has a release date.

The highly anticipated series will debut on April 12 at 9pm on Virgin Media’s new platform Virgin Media More.

Set in the fictional village of Duneen, Holding sees police officer Sergeant PJ Collins try to solve a serious crime, after the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered.

This four-part drama series, filmed in Co. Cork and directed by Kathy Byrne, stars a host of Irish actors – including Game of Thrones’ Conleth Hill in the lead role of Sergeant PJ Collins, Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney, Peaky Blinders’ Charlene McKenna, Normal People’s Clinton Liberty and My Left Foot Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker.

Siobhán McSweeney said: “I cannot think of a better script in a better place with a better cast and crew. I’m in heaven being back in Cork.”

Virgin Media More launched today, and it will be the home of first-look premium content, offering viewers the very best of ground-breaking Irish and International drama, documentaries and sport.

Other shows set to premiere on the platform include must-see drama Trigger Point, season two of documentary The Guards: Inside the K, spy thriller The Ipcress File, The Europa League and Sports Stories.

Speaking at the launch of Virgin Media More, Muireann O’Connell said: “I spend an awful lot of the wages you pay me on subscription services for my true crime — I want to know how they died first before anyone else — and so this is kind of exclusive access for Virgin TV customers.”

“It’s this really kind of gorgeous television,” she added.