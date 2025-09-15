We finally know when Big Brother will be back on our screens

Big Brother is making its highly anticipated return, and ITV has confirmed the start date for the next series.

The popular reality show will premiere on Sunday, September 28 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

The series will run for seven weeks, kicking off with the live launch where hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will introduce a fresh batch of housemates.

These strangers from across the UK will live together under one roof, facing a series of challenges, twists, and tensions.

The iconic Big Brother House has also received a stunning makeover, offering a sleek new look that promises to enhance the drama inside.

As always, viewers can expect intense competitions, unexpected nominations, live evictions, and plenty of surprises as the housemates compete for a life-changing cash prize.

Each night following the main show, Big Brother: Late & Live will air, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes content, fiery debates, and the sharp opinions of a celebrity guest panel.

The most recent season wrapped up in 2023, while its celebrity spin-off made waves earlier this year.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 was one of the most dramatic seasons yet, as Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, 72, was thrown out of the house due to repeated “offensive and inappropriate” language.

The series also famously sparked a relationship between Love Island’s Chris Hughes and US social media starlet JoJo Siwa.