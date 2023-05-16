WATCH: Trailer for season three of The Kardashians teases huge row between Kourtney and Kim

Another teaser for season three of The Kardashians has teased a huge row between sisters Kourtney and Kim.

The Kardashians on Disney+ documents the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, one of the world’s most famous families.

This season, the cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires.

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ from May 25, a major feud between Kourtney and Kim will be a big focal point in season three.

In a new teaser for the series, Khloe says: “I wish I could tell you this is going to be a serene season… [but] it’s not.”

Over clips of the sisters looking tense, Kourtney is heard saying, “There’s no sense of loyalty,” as Kim sits down for a confessional.

According to the full trailer for season three, their feud stems from Kim working with Dolce & Gabbana.

In the trailer, the eldest Kardashian accuses her sister of using her wedding as a “business opportunity”.

The 44-year-old married Travis Barker at a star-studded wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy last year.

The bride, groom and their entire wedding party were dressed by Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion, who also helped organise their nuptials.

Earlier this year, Kim was announced as the face of Dolce & Gabbana – just months after attending her sister’s lavish Italian wedding.

In the trailer, Kourtney fumes: “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity…”

In another clip, Kim asks Khloe if Kourtney was mad at her, to which she responds: “Livid.”

“I’m really confused at how this narrative came into her head,” Kim says during a confessional.

“Like, I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’”

Kourtney is then seen telling Khloe: “People think it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not. It’s who she is to the core.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kim also touches on her failed romance with Pete Davidson, before addressing her tumultuous divorce from Kanye West.

Khloe is seen asking Kim if she’s okay, to which she tearfully replies, “No, [I’m] not okay.”

During a confessional, Kim appears to break down as she reveals why she’s stayed “silent through all the lies” for the sake of her kids.

The trailer also addresses Khloe’s recent health scare, as the reality star received treatment for a tumor on her face last year.

Over scenes of Khloe with bandages on her face, her sisters are heard expressing concern for her health – citing the amount of weight she’s lost.

Khloe is also asked about her relationship with Tristan Thompson, whom she shares two kids with.

The former couple have broken up several times over the past few years, due to cheating claims.

Scott Disick is seen asking her, “How’s everything going with Tristan. Where do you guys stand?” to which she replies: “I think he thinks let’s just ride this out… but no, no chances.”

At the end of the trailer, Kylie is also seen urging her sisters to have a conversation about “the beauty standards that [their family] is setting.”

Expressing regret over her cosmetic enhancements, Kylie says she wished she “never touched anything to begin with”.

“I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did,” she added.

The new season of #TheKardashians will stream exclusively on Disney+ from May 25, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.