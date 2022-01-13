WATCH: The trailer for season three of Too Hot To Handle is here

The trailer for season three of Too Hot To Handle is here.

The new season of the hit dating show joins Netflix on January 19th and this time, the stakes are even higher.

The show sees ten singletons move into a luxury beachside villa for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives.

But soon after arriving, they discover they are banned from any kind of sexual contact in the hopes they will ditch their bad dating habits and form deeper, emotional connections.

The rules include no kissing, no heavy petting and no sex of any kind, and if they break these rules, they will lose some of the whopping $200,000 prize money up for grabs.

Check out the cast of season three here , and watch the trailer below: