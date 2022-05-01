WATCH: The trailer for season 2 of Bling Empire is here

The official trailer for season 2 of Bling Empire is here.

The show, which has been described as “the reality TV version of Crazy Rich Asians”, follows the lives of a group of wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles.

Netflix have teased: “New loves, new friends and new drama vie with a dazzling social scene when it comes to a circle of wealthy Asian and Asian American friends in LA.”

Shay, Kevin Kreider, Cherie Chan, Kim Lee, Gabriel Chiu, Kane Lim, Jessey Lee, Kelly Mi Li, and Christine Chiu will all return for the show’s second season, and Dorothy Wang and Mimi Morris join the cast.

Season two of Bling Empire hits Netflix on May 13, 2022.

Check out the official trailer below: